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Wood Duck named Michigan’s new state symbol

Michigan Public | By Kalloli Bhatt
Published March 27, 2026 at 1:16 PM EDT
Two wood ducks sit on a log.
Larry Pace
/
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
Wood Duck

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday naming the Wood Duck Michigan’s state duck.

She signed the bill (House Bill 4044), sponsored by Representative Alabas Farhat (D-Dearborn), along with others on Thursday. The legislation passed both the Michigan House and Senate by wide bipartisan margins.

The Wood Duck faced extinction in the late 19th century due to loss of nesting sites and hunting. Wood Ducks, along with species like the Canada Goose and Trumpeter Swan, were brought back due to the passing of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act in 1918, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

In recent years, the Wood Duck population has been expanding to the north and west, according to the National Audubon Society.

Wood Ducks join other iconography, like the American Robin, the state bird, trout, the state fish, and Kalkaska sand, the state soil.
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Environment & Climate Change ducksconservationendangered species
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Digital Media Intern. She graduated from Western Michigan University in December with a double major in Digital Media and Journalism and English: Creative Writing.
See stories by Kalloli Bhatt
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