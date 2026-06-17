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Record number of Great Lakes piping plover nests counted this summer

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published June 17, 2026 at 7:12 PM EDT
Four piping plover chicks huddle together on a sandy beach among sparse beach grass and vegetation. The young birds are covered in soft gray and white downy feathers, with small dark bills and orange legs. They appear newly hatched or very young, their fluffy plumage distinguishing them from adults. The shallow depth of field keeps the foreground chicks in sharp focus while the background is softly blurred.
FILE PHOTO: Lester Graham
/
Michigan Public
Some of the piping plovers being held outside at the University of Michigan Biological Station just before being moved back to the beach where their parents nested. They're on a beach next to the lake as a way to introduce them to the kind of environment where they'll live.

Officials have counted 90 nesting pairs of endangered Great Lakes piping plovers so far this summer. That's a record high after the endangered species' 1990 low point of only 12 nesting pairs counted in Michigan.

Charlie Ramsey is curator of birds at the Detroit Zoo. He said the recovery effort originated with University of Minnesota Biology Professor Francesca Cuthbert, and now involves the zoo's captive rearing program alongside scores of researchers, agencies, and volunteers to protect the wild birds' habitat and nests.

The chicks are also adorable fluffballs, which Ramsey said increases public awareness.

"It certainly helps, for sure, it's hard to go on any social media bird account and not see piping plover chicks just because they are so cute."

Great Lakes Piping Plover nesting pairs can now be found in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Ontario, in addition to Michigan.

Great Lakes Piping Plovers only breed on the sandy, low-vegetation shorelines of the Great Lakes. Even at their peak, that restricted habitat kept their numbers low, to about 800 nesting pairs of birds. They overwinter primarily on the coasts of South Carolina and Georgia.

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Environment & Climate Change piping ploversDetroit Zoobirds
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
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