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Auchter's Art: Impeachable offenses

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published May 24, 2019 at 8:00 AM EDT
John Auchter

Justin Amash is the Congressman from Michigan's 3rd district. When President Gerald Ford was a member of the U.S. House, he represented Michigan's 5th district. District boundaries evolve over time, but both claimed Grand Rapids as their population center, so it's fair to say Amash is a Ford successor.

 

Last week Amash published a series of policy positions on social media regarding President Trump and the Mueller Report. First, he admonished fellow members of Congress who obviously have not taken the time to actually read the report. Then he went on to make several legal points, the most notable one being that Trump has indeed committed impeachable offenses. Summarizing does not do it justice. Go ahead and find Justin Amash on Twitter and read them yourself. (It won't take near as long as the Mueller Report. And, bonus, nothing is redacted!)

 

What's remarkable about this is not what Amash said (Mueller made his position on obstruction clear — it's for Congress to decide), nor that Amash would be the one to say it — his signature move is to thoroughly research decisions and explain them in detail.

 

What is remarkable is that it is remarkable. It was big news that a Republican supposedly broke ranks to say something perceived as negative about a member of his own political party. Good heavens! The audacity! (Or is it, the integrity?!)

 

As it happens, "acting with integrity" is a pretty good way to describe Gerald Ford's signature move. The two men are very different in a lot of ways, but at least in this instance Amash definitely is Ford's successor.
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Opinion Michigan Republican PartyDonald TrumpAuchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
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