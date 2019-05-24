Auchter's Art: Impeachable offenses

Justin Amash is the Congressman from Michigan's 3rd district. When President Gerald Ford was a member of the U.S. House, he represented Michigan's 5th district. District boundaries evolve over time, but both claimed Grand Rapids as their population center, so it's fair to say Amash is a Ford successor.

Last week Amash published a series of policy positions on social media regarding President Trump and the Mueller Report. First, he admonished fellow members of Congress who obviously have not taken the time to actually read the report. Then he went on to make several legal points, the most notable one being that Trump has indeed committed impeachable offenses. Summarizing does not do it justice. Go ahead and find Justin Amash on Twitter and read them yourself. (It won't take near as long as the Mueller Report. And, bonus, nothing is redacted!)

What's remarkable about this is not what Amash said (Mueller made his position on obstruction clear — it's for Congress to decide), nor that Amash would be the one to say it — his signature move is to thoroughly research decisions and explain them in detail.

What is remarkable is that it is remarkable. It was big news that a Republican supposedly broke ranks to say something perceived as negative about a member of his own political party. Good heavens! The audacity! (Or is it, the integrity?!)

As it happens, "acting with integrity" is a pretty good way to describe Gerald Ford's signature move. The two men are very different in a lot of ways, but at least in this instance Amash definitely is Ford's successor.