Michigan GOP congressman says President Trump's conduct is "impeachable," Trump calls him "a loser"

Update: Sunday, May 19, 12:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump is calling Michigan congressman Justin Amash “a loser” for accusing him of “impeachable conduct."

In a series of tweets on Saturday, U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, says the Mueller report revealed that President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that he’s never been a fan of Amash, whom he calls a “total lightweight” who opposes Republican ideas and policies just to get publicity.

President Trump renewed his claim that the Mueller report cleared him of allegations of colluding with the Russian government and trying to obstruct the investigation.

Original post: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 8 p.m.

A Republican congressman from Michigan says he's concluded that President Donald Trump has "engaged in impeachable conduct."

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash tweeted on Saturday that he has read the entire redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report. He's the first Republican to break with Trump over the Russia probe, but he's often a lone GOP voice in Congress.

Mueller found no criminal conspiracy between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, but left open the question of whether Trump obstructed the investigation.

Attorney General William Barr later said there was insufficient evidence to bring obstruction charges against Trump.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Amash faulted Barr and said Mueller's report "reveals that President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment."

Amash's tweet drew a sharp response from Republican National Committee chairwoman, and former Michigan Republican Party chair, Ronna Romney McDaniel.

“It’s sad to see Congressman Amash parroting the Democrats’ talking points on Russia. The only people still fixated on the Russia collusion hoax are political foes of President Trump hoping to defeat him in 2020 by any desperate means possible," says McDaniel. "Voters in Amash’s district strongly support this President, and would rather their Congressman work to support the President's policies that have brought jobs, increased wages and made life better for Americans."