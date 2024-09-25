Absentee ballots go out in the mail this week: Here’s what you need to know

If you requested an absentee ballot in Michigan, they’re being sent out this week! The Thursday mail drop kicks off the early voting season in Michigan as we head toward the November election.

Easier access to absentee and drop off ballots, as well as earlier in-person voting are new options available under an amendment to the Michigan Constitution approved by voters in 2022.

On this week’s It’s Just Politics, hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta get an Absentee Ballot 101 from Chris Thomas, Michigan’s long-time former Elections Director in both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Ranging from questions about when to expect to see your ballot in the mail if you requested one (Thomas says next week is likely the earliest) to where to drop off your absentee ballot once it’s completed (a new option this year is to take it to an early voting site and insert your ballot into the tabulator yourself), take a listen above to get the details on all-things-absentee-ballots this election.

Meantime:



Wondering if you’re registered to vote? Find out here .

. Looking to register to vote? Details are here .

. Want to apply for an absentee ballot? Click here .

Plus on this week’s podcast, Joanne Hsu, Research Associate Professor at the Institute for Social Research at the University of Michigan and the Director of Surveys of Consumers joins the pod to discuss new consumer survey results that could shed some light on the results of the November presidential election.

Dig deeper: You can fill out an application requesting an absentee ballot, find a ballot drop box near you and track your ballot, all at the state’s elections website: Michigan.gov/vote.

