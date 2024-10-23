© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

Why Elon Musk is name-checking Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and more than a million absentee ballots are in

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published October 23, 2024 at 5:00 PM EDT
side by side black and white images of VP Kamala Harris (left) and former Pres. Donald Trump (right)
Harris: Zoe Clark/Michigan Public
/
Trump: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

We are less than two weeks away from Election Day and voting is already well underway in Michigan. Thousands have turned out for early in-person voting in Detroit, East Lansing and Canton Township and more than 1.2 million absentee ballots have already been turned-in in the state.

On today’s It’s Just Politics, where things stand in the race for the White House in Michigan, what we can glean from those early voting turnout numbers, and why Elon Musk is name checking the state's Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson over voting rolls.

Hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta also look at a surprise endorsement from Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement. Lauren Gibbons, politics reporter at Bridge Michigan and Clara Hendrickson, politics reporter at the Detroit Free Press, are this week’s podcast guests.

It's Just Politics Election 2024It's Just PoliticsAbsentee BallotsEarly Voting
