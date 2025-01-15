Rep. Schuette “confident” House will adopt changes to MI’s tipped wage, sick leave laws before they take effect February 21

The special state House committee formed to amend Michigan’s tipped wage and sick-time leave laws meets for the first time this week in Lansing. The chair of the committee, Republican Representative Bill G. Schuette joins It’s Just Politics this week and tells hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta that he is “confident” the GOP-led House will adopt changes to Michigan’s tipped wage and sick leave laws before they take effect on February 21. Mothering Justice’s Danielle Atkinson also joins Pluta and Clark to explain her opposition to changing the laws. And, Republican Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt announces he’s running for Governor of Michigan in 2026.

