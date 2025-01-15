© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

Rep. Schuette “confident” House will adopt changes to MI’s tipped wage, sick leave laws before they take effect February 21

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published January 15, 2025 at 2:55 PM EST
The special state House committee formed to amend Michigan’s tipped wage and sick-time leave laws meets for the first time this week in Lansing. The chair of the committee, Republican Representative Bill G. Schuette joins It’s Just Politics this week and tells hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta that he is “confident” the GOP-led House will adopt changes to Michigan’s tipped wage and sick leave laws before they take effect on February 21. Mothering Justice’s Danielle Atkinson also joins Pluta and Clark to explain her opposition to changing the laws. And, Republican Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt announces he’s running for Governor of Michigan in 2026.

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
