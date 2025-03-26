Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivers his 12th - and final - State of the City address

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivered his 12th and final state of the city address last night in Detroit. The mayor announced last year that he would not run again to lead the state’s largest city but, rather, would run for Michigan governor in 2026 as an independent . Duggan joined Zoe Clark on It’s Just Politics to talk about what he hoped to deliver in his final address, his message for his predecessors, and how it’s been working with the Trump administration since January.

And, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been delaying for months calling for a special election in Michigan’s 35th state Senate District. WCMU reporter AJ Jones joins the show to explain what’s going on.

