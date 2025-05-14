© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

Could rank choice voting have its moment in Michigan?

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published May 14, 2025 at 4:48 PM EDT
Ever since Republican Matt Hall took over as Speaker of the Michigan House at the beginning of the year, he has pushed for new levels of transparency. A new rule now requires lawmakers’ requests for earmarks - that’s money designated for projects in their districts - must be submitted in writing and made public before voting on the budget begins. This means anonymous earmark requests are no longer allowed (in the House, at least). On today’s show, Crain’s Detroit Business senior politics reporter David Eggert breaks down the nearly 800 requests totaling an estimated $4 billion that have now been made public. Plus, a ballot campaign to make Michigan a ranked choice voting state could soon start gathering signatures for the 2026 ballot. Pat Zabawa, Executive Director of Rank MI Vote, joins Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta.

transparency voting
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
