Stateside: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Today, what happened after Traverse City authorities cleared out The Pines, an encampment of those experiencing homelessness.
Then, a conversation with a Navy veteran from Elk Rapids suffered major injuries after being ejected from a military jet. He talked about his healing journey since the crash and his new book, Phoenix Revival: The Aftermath of Naval Aviation’s Fastest Ejection.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Maxwell Howard, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
- Kegan Gill, Navy veteran Lieutenant and author of Phoenix Revival: The Aftermath of Naval Aviation’s Fastest Ejection