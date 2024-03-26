© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Why advocates want Michigan's adoption laws to change

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published March 26, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Collage by Rachel Ishikawa

A coalition of Michigan adoptees and lawmakers are pushing for new state laws that would simplify the state’s adoption records system.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast we spoke with three advocates about their adoption stories and why they want Michigan's laws to change.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Valerie Lemieux, founder of Adoptee Advocates of Michigan
  • Erica Curry Van Ee, president of Michigan Adoptee Collaborative
  • Gregory Luce, attorney at Adoptee Rights Law Center and executive director at Adoptees United Inc.

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
