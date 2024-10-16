© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Ensuring ballot access for tribal voters

By Mercedes Mejia,
Kalloli BhattRonia Cabansag
Published October 16, 2024 at 6:01 AM EDT
two empty voting booths in a school gymnasium
Jodi Westrick
/
Michigan Public
What does getting ready for elections means for Michigan’s tribal citizens? Many are often eligible for more than one election.

Meredith Kennedy- Fisher is the executive director of Miigwech, Inc., an organization that aims to increase voting among tribal citizens this election year.

She talked with host April Baer about what tribal voters care about in the upcoming election, some barriers for members who really want to vote and a guide for every tribal ID that exists in Michigan.

Kennedy-Fischer says people don't realize that there are 12 federally recognized tribes that exist in Michigan.

"Now, a lot of that has to do with the fact that there is a lack of education within Michigan curriculum about Native people," said Kennedy-Fischer. "We're always in the past. We're never in the present or the future."

Hear the full conversation on today's podcast.

GUEST:
Meredith Kennedy- Fisher, executive director of Miigwech, Inc.

Mercedes Mejia
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and director of <i>Stateside</i>.
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Stateside Production Assistant. She's currently a senior at Western Michigan University.
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
