Stateside Podcast: Ensuring ballot access for tribal voters

Meredith Kennedy- Fisher is the executive director of Miigwech, Inc., an organization that aims to increase voting among tribal citizens this election year.

She talked with host April Baer about what tribal voters care about in the upcoming election, some barriers for members who really want to vote and a guide for every tribal ID that exists in Michigan.

Kennedy-Fischer says people don't realize that there are 12 federally recognized tribes that exist in Michigan.

"Now, a lot of that has to do with the fact that there is a lack of education within Michigan curriculum about Native people," said Kennedy-Fischer. "We're always in the past. We're never in the present or the future."

Hear the full conversation on today's podcast.

GUEST:

Meredith Kennedy- Fisher, executive director of Miigwech, Inc.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]