Stateside

Stateside Podcast: A tale of ticket splitters

By Kalloli Bhatt,
Ronia Cabansag
Published November 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Andrea Bitely, a communications advisor and founder of Bitely Communications, previously served as the spokesperson for former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette. She joined Stateside to discuss the past and the future of the GOP, and the benefits of a divided government.

"I think it's really important for us to have divided government, especially at the state level," Bitely said. "It gives us better public policy. It gives us better conversations. It forces accountability at the state level."

She also discussed some of the challenges faced by moderate Republicans. One such challenge, according to Bitely, is the party's association with Trump.

"You have to show your Trump allegiance to win," she said. "Because the primary voters, the base of the party, are on team Trump, and if you are not on team Trump, you're not going to win."

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

Andrea Bitely, founder of Bitely Communications, former spokesperson for former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette

