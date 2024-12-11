© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Weaving a fantastical Armenian future

By Kalloli Bhatt,
Ronia Cabansag
Published December 11, 2024 at 5:01 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Pieces of a work dangle in a puzzle-like manner, with each individual element having red script.
Clare Gatto
A puzzle-like piece of work from Levon Kafafian's Portal Fire: Shrine of the Torchbearer exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Detroit.

When holding handmade items, such as hats, scarves, toys, or jewelry, there's a distinct human connection that's formed. We might think about the person who made it, who they were making it for, and the skill and technique behind the product.

Gorgeously colored and patterned garments, rugs, laces, and much more have been part of Armenian culture for millennia. When Armenians and their traditions were nearly wiped out by the genocide that began around 1915, the preservation of traditional textile practices took on new cultural weight and meaning.

A red ensemble, made with a fez-like hat with beadwork from which thin fabric veils the face, in the front, and extends to the mid-back, in the rear. Another piece of textile covers part of the dress in a shawl-like manner.
Clare Gatto
An ensemble piece from Levon Kafafian's exhibit.

These are some of the things weaver, artist, and storyteller Levon Kafafian has been thinking about in crafting their new exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Detroit. The show, titled Portal Fire: Shrine of the Torchbearer, features a mix of soft sculptures, wall hangings, carpets, and costumes.

The exhibition is inspired by Kafafian's forthcoming graphic novel of the same name. The story features two best friends, Maro and Hro, who live in Azadistan, a world far in the future.

Using elements of costume, artifact, installation, and performance, Kafafian weaves the story of the two friends, though the details are still being worked out.

"I'm building this world with my fingers, so I want to let the fabrics, and the objects, and the spaces that I exhibit in really shape where this story is going," Kafafian said.

The exhibition is on display until February 23, 2025.

Hear Levon Kafafian's full conversations with April Baer on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Levon Kafafian, artist behind Portal Fire: Shrine of the Torchbearer and author of forthcoming graphic novel Portal Fire
Tags
Stateside mocadArtartsart exhibitart museumcontemporary artArmenianovel
Stay Connected
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Stateside Production Assistant. She's currently a senior at Western Michigan University.
See stories by Kalloli Bhatt
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Latest Episodes