Stateside Podcast: Weaving a fantastical Armenian future

When holding handmade items, such as hats, scarves, toys, or jewelry, there's a distinct human connection that's formed. We might think about the person who made it, who they were making it for, and the skill and technique behind the product.

Gorgeously colored and patterned garments, rugs, laces, and much more have been part of Armenian culture for millennia. When Armenians and their traditions were nearly wiped out by the genocide that began around 1915, the preservation of traditional textile practices took on new cultural weight and meaning.

Clare Gatto An ensemble piece from Levon Kafafian's exhibit.

These are some of the things weaver, artist, and storyteller Levon Kafafian has been thinking about in crafting their new exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Detroit. The show, titled Portal Fire: Shrine of the Torchbearer, features a mix of soft sculptures, wall hangings, carpets, and costumes.

The exhibition is inspired by Kafafian's forthcoming graphic novel of the same name. The story features two best friends, Maro and Hro, who live in Azadistan, a world far in the future.

Using elements of costume, artifact, installation, and performance, Kafafian weaves the story of the two friends, though the details are still being worked out.

"I'm building this world with my fingers, so I want to let the fabrics, and the objects, and the spaces that I exhibit in really shape where this story is going," Kafafian said.

The exhibition is on display until February 23, 2025.

