Stateside Podcast: Weird winter ducks and the people who love them

By April Van Buren,
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso
Published January 6, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
A redhead duck floating in blue green water with bright golden light
1 of 4  — Redhead duck_USFWS_SandraUecker.jpg
The redhead duck isn't as common as the ubiquitous mallard, but it's one of the species that you're more likely to see in winter as they move toward open water.
Sandra Uecker / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
A gadwall duck with black white and brown coloring floats on water
2 of 4  — Gadwall_USFWS_GaryKramer.jpg
Gadwall ducks are dabblers like mallards, and the male has intricate black, white, and brown patterns throughout its feathers.
Gary Kramer / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
A ruddy duck with a black and white head and brown body floats on water in front of some reeds
3 of 4  — Ruddy duck_USFWS_JohnandKarenHollingsworth.jpg
The ruddy duck is one of April Campbell's favorite wintertime sightings. During the breeding season, male ruddy ducks sport a bright blue bill.
John and Karen Hollingsworth / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
A common merganser duck with a red head and light body
4 of 4  — common merganser_USFWS_TomKoerner.jpg
The common merganser can look a bit like a mallard from afar, but if you look closer, you will see that the merganser has a longer, skinnier bill.
Tom Koerner / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Michigan touches four of the five Great Lakes, and is home to vast numbers of inland lakes and rivers. That means it is basically a duck paradise.

Some ducks, like the ubiquitous mallard, can be seen throughout the state during the spring and summer months. But as the seasons shift and the weather becomes colder, a variety of distinctly weirder waterfowl can be seen. April Campbell, an Ann Arbor resident and birding enthusiast, joined Stateside to talk about the strange waterfowl you might come across in Michigan's colder months.

“We're located along several major flyways. And because of the Great Lakes, you know, we have several large, deep bodies of water near us,” said Campbell. “This is great for ducks and the ducks that come from the north Arctic areas, boreal areas of Canada. As those areas become colder and ice [forms] over the water, then ducks begin to move further south to find more open water. And guess where they go?”

That's right: Michigan.

The type of water those ducks seek is largely determined by the type of species they belong to.

“The dabblers don't like the deep water. They're going to be in more of the shallow waterways or flooded farm fields or that kind of thing,” explained Campbell. “Your divers like the deeper water because that's where the fish are.”

So, the next time you pass an open body of water this winter—whether it's a puddle or a Great Lake—take a moment to look around you. You might just spot one of these fascinating winter waterfowl for yourself.

Hear the full conversation with April Campbell on the Stateside podcast.

Tags
Stateside winterGreat Lakeslakesducksmigratory birds
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for <i>Stateside</i>. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso is a production assistant for Stateside.
