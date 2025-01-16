Stateside Podcast: What an increase in minimum wage for tipped workers could mean for restaurants
As minimum wages increase for tipped workers, so too will menu prices start to rise. Some restaurant owners are concerned about how much of a price increase customers are willing to endure for a night out. Today, we speak with one longtime restaurant owner in West Michigan, whose business survived through the uncertainty of COVID, but is worried about more instability in the market.
GUEST:
Gricelda Mata, owner of Lindo Mexico Restaurante in Grand Rapids