Stateside

Stateside Podcast: What an increase in minimum wage for tipped workers could mean for restaurants

By Stateside Staff
Published January 16, 2025 at 11:47 AM EST
A wide shot of the interior of Sleder's Family Tavern. Wooden booths that resemble church pews line the right-side wall. The wood paneling is adorned with picture frames and taxidermy animal heads. A row of tables runs down the center of the room. Patrons fill the seats. The back wall, also decked with animal heads, is covered with a stripey wallpaper. A weak ceiling fan hangs next to a chandelier with bellflower-shaped lamps.
Laura Weber Davis
Sleder's Family Tavern

As minimum wages increase for tipped workers, so too will menu prices start to rise. Some restaurant owners are concerned about how much of a price increase customers are willing to endure for a night out. Today, we speak with one longtime restaurant owner in West Michigan, whose business survived through the uncertainty of COVID, but is worried about more instability in the market.

GUEST:

Gricelda Mata, owner of Lindo Mexico Restaurante in Grand Rapids

Stateside
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
