Stateside

Stateside Podcast: GOP lawmakers target state funds for "sanctuary cities”

By April Van Buren,
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso
Published March 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Protesters gather in Grand Rapids on inauguration day to protest Donald Trump's immigration policies
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
Michigan Public
Protesters gathered in Grand Rapids on Jan. 20 of this year to protest incoming President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Grand Rapids does not call itself a "sanctuary city," but does limit how local police interact with ICE.

Earlier this year, Michigan’s House Republicans approved a new rule known as House Resolution 19, aimed at discouraging so-called "sanctuary cities." While there is no precise legal definition for what constitutes a sanctuary city, it generally refers to a municipality that limits its cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Stateside producer Michelle Jokisch Polo walked us through what it could mean for Michigan municipalities that have adopted these kinds of policies. And we talked to Grand Rapids City Commissioner Milinda Ysasi about her city's policies regarding immigration enforcement and if House Resolution 19 could impact the commission's upcoming work on the budget for the next fiscal year.

April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for <i>Stateside</i>. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso is a production assistant for Stateside.
