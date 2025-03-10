Stateside Podcast: GOP lawmakers target state funds for "sanctuary cities”

Earlier this year, Michigan’s House Republicans approved a new rule known as House Resolution 19 , aimed at discouraging so-called "sanctuary cities." While there is no precise legal definition for what constitutes a sanctuary city, it generally refers to a municipality that limits its cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Stateside producer Michelle Jokisch Polo walked us through what it could mean for Michigan municipalities that have adopted these kinds of policies. And we talked to Grand Rapids City Commissioner Milinda Ysasi about her city's policies regarding immigration enforcement and if House Resolution 19 could impact the commission's upcoming work on the budget for the next fiscal year.