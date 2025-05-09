The chef bringing Colombian flavors to Grand Rapids diners

For years, Grand Rapids has had a significant and growing Latino population. Known as the birthplace of the wet burrito , the city offers a diverse range of Latin and fusion cuisines, including Mexican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, and Peruvian dishes.

However, until recently, it was difficult to find a restaurant with a full Colombian menu. Recognizing this absence of flavors from her home country, Paola Carlson decided to open her own restaurant, Pochis Colombian Café.

Her friends told her they thought she could be the person to bring Colombian cuisine to the city.

“My friends say, hey, do you know you have the only opportunity, the unique opportunity in Grand Rapids,” Carlson said. “There’s no other Colombian restaurant. I say, okay, let’s open one.”

Moving to Grand Rapids

Born in Bogotá, Colombia, Carlson moved to the United States eight years ago with her daughter Gabriela and dog Yoda. While learning English and settling into her new home, Carlson started making decorative champagne bottles wrapped in twine and flowers, as well as chocolate-covered strawberries and macarons.

Initially, this hobby was a way for Carlson to make gifts and special treats for her friends and family. But with her loved ones’ encouragement, she decided to turn it into a business. In 2019, she created Pochis Sweet Designs, where she sold her sweet, colorful creations.

“Pochis is my nickname,” Carlson explained. “My family calls me Pochis in Colombia.”

Starting her restaurant

Carlson’s venture thrived, and she dreamed of expanding even further into a brick-and-mortar restaurant and café. But opening a restaurant is expensive, and Carlson didn’t have the capital on hand. Then, in 2021, she participated in a small business competition called The 100 , run by Start Garden. The competition allows entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas and win funding to invest into their businesses. Carlson won the competition, making her the first Latina woman to do so.

“I win the $20,000 for Start Garden, and I'm in competition, and I start importing candy products from Colombia,” Carlson said.

With the funding she received, Carlson was able to open her own restaurant, bringing authentic Colombian cuisine to downtown Grand Rapids.

“When I created the restaurant and coffee shop, I think, wow, this is important because it's new food, it's a new concept,” Paola said.

While there are many Latin restaurants in the area, Carlson noted that Pochis is the only one offering a fully Colombian menu. The restaurant features savory dishes like arepas — flatbreads made from ground maize dough — alongside sweet treats such as house-made macarons. Customers can enjoy a diverse array of authentic Colombian flavors, all of which is gluten-free.

“Colombian food in general is gluten-free because we use the corn flour,” Paola explained. "Frijoles, arroz, fish, everything, we make it with the gluten-free corn flour.”

Helping single mothers

Pochis also offers a variety of house-made drinks and freshly brewed coffees. When it comes to coffee, Carlson said, Colombian coffee beans are a must. And she sources all her beans from a company that collaborates directly with single mothers in Colombia.

As a single mother herself for many years, Carlson said she understands how difficult it can be to find a job that can support a family. Beyond the cafe itself, Carlson has also started selling her products in Meijer stores.

“This has helped me a lot with my mission, with my products in Colombia, for making more jobs for more women,” she said.

Challenges

Although opening the restaurant was a dream come true for Carlson, it hasn’t come without challenges.

“The restaurant industry is not easy in general,” she said. “It's a lot of work for the people working in the restaurant, for the the people in the kitchen, in the front.”

Because Carlson imports so many ingredients from Colombia, and rents in downtown Grand Rapids, the menu at Pochi’s is a little more expensive than at some other Latin American restaurants in the area. Dishes range from around $12 to $28. Another challenge is that many Grand Rapids diners haven’t really encountered Colombian cuisine before.

"It's a new concept," she said, and people are curious about the food, "but definitely we need more marketing,” said Carlson. “Many people have no idea there is one Colombian restaurant in downtown.”

Sharing her culture

Despite facing challenges, Carlson is grateful for the opportunity to share a taste of home with the Grand Rapids community. In addition to opening her restaurant, she played a key role in establishing Grand Rapids' first Colombian-themed festival, which she called the Great Colombian Independence Day Celebration.

She said her heritage has been missing in local cultural celebrations. “It's the reason I'm making this festival, to introduce the culture for other people who have no idea of Colombia.”