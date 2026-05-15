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That's What They Say

TWTS: The death of doornails

By Anne Curzan,
Rebecca Hector
Published May 15, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
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This image features the title of the podcast "That's What They Say," written in a playful, black cursive font. The title is set against a light beige background and is decorated with various-sized speech bubbles in shades of blue and red. Small, black hand-drawn stars or sparkles are scattered around the text and bubbles. Below the main title, the names of the hosts, "with Anne Curzan & Rebecca Hector," are written in a smaller, simpler font.

Most of us don’t spend much time thinking about doornails. They're not something you'll find in the modern-day home improvement store, and most folks probably wouldn't even recognize a doornail if one was placed in front of them.

However, when something is extremely, irrevocably dead, we've no problem describing it as "dead as a doornail."

This particular idiom has been in the language for a long time. It goes back to the 1300s, when doornails were actually a thing people used rather than a figurative declaration of doom. They were large, broad-headed nails that were pounded into the heavy wooden doors of the time for strength or decoration or both.

So why were doornails considered especially dead? The answer isn't completely clear. It could just be because they were fairly large inanimate objects that were nailed to doors and unable to move.

There are other, more fun theories though such as the doornail is dead because it was located under the door's knocker and forced to endure centuries of blows to the head. Another theory suggests that doornails were clinched, i.e. bent flat after being driven through wood, thus rendering them unusable.

If doornails aren't your thing, there have been plenty of other English comparisons involving dead things throughout the centuries. You might choose "dead as stone," "dead as a hammer," or "dead as clay." Prefer something animal-related? Then try "dead as herring," "dead as mutton," or "dead as a dodo."

By the 1980s, you could even say "dead as disco," though we know as well as ABBA that disco will never die.

There are other expressions related to the "dead as a" category, but trade "dead" for words like "deaf" and "dumb." To hear more about those, listen to the audio above.

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Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Rebecca Hector
Rebecca Hector is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Hector
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