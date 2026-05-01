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That's What They Say

TWTS: "Peak" felt fine until it was "peaked"

By Anne Curzan,
Rebecca Hector
Published May 1, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
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This image features the title of the podcast "That's What They Say," written in a playful, black cursive font. The title is set against a light beige background and is decorated with various-sized speech bubbles in shades of blue and red. Small, black hand-drawn stars or sparkles are scattered around the text and bubbles. Below the main title, the names of the hosts, "with Anne Curzan & Rebecca Hector," are written in a smaller, simpler font.

Note: This episode of That's What They Say originally aired on July 28, 2025.

We usually think of a “peak” as something sharp or strong, like the top of a mountain or a person’s best moment. So it might seem strange that “peaked,” especially when pronounced “PEAK-ed,” can describe someone who looks weak or unwell.

This use goes back to the verb “to peak,” which we know entered into English in the 1400s, but we’re not sure where it came from. We do know that the earliest meaning of “peak” was “to slink” or “to creep.” That meaning is now rare.

Later on, “peaked” picked up another meaning, “to wander about dejected” or “to mope.” Most relevant to our purposes though, is that by the late 1500s, “to peak” had come to mean “to fail in health or spirits.”

Shakespeare used it in this line from Macbeth: “Shall he dwindle, peak, and pine.”

The phrase “peak and pine” subsequently solidified itself in English, where “pine” means “to suffer.” Here it is in a 1940 New York Times article: “Presently, one of the bullocks began to peak and pine. It grew more and more emaciated, physicians were in vain, and it died.”

By the early 1600s, “peaking” could be used as an adjective to refer to people who were “sick or thin or wasting.”

The first recorded use of “peaked,” pronounced “PEAK-ed,” was in 1804 in an issue of Transactions of the American Philosophical Society: “We say, in the United States, of a person whose face is contracted by illness, he looks peaked.” The adjective “peaky” also showed up in the 1800s and could mean “sickly” or “thin.”

To hear more about “peak” as well as its various homophones, listen to the audio above.

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Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
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Rebecca Hector
Rebecca Hector is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Hector
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