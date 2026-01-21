Sober bartender reinvents zero‑proof cocktails

Dry January has a way of opening up conversations about habits, health, and the role alcohol plays in our lives. That conversation is happening behind the bar, too.

This week on The Dish, we’re sharing a story that originally aired on Stateside from Michigan Public. Host April Baer sat down with Max Schikora, the bar manager at Echelon Kitchen and Bar in Ann Arbor. He's quietly redefining what a thoughtful, spirit-free cocktail can be.

Max is known for his creativity behind the bar, but he’s also sober. And that might seem impossible in an industry built around alcohol. Max talked about the pressures of bar culture, the turning point that led him toward sobriety, and how he’s learned to craft drinks with intention, balance, and no alcohol.

Mercedes Mejia A deep garnet beet cocktail, topped with light foam and a simple lemon peel garnish.

He also walked April through one of his favorite creations: a roasted beet cocktail that’s earthy, bright, and built from kitchen scraps that would otherwise be tossed. It’s a drink that captures his philosophy: nothing wasted, everything intentional.

Max’s story is also a window into a broader shift. More people in the service industry are choosing sobriety, and more restaurants are making space for them. At Echelon, Max helps lead a weekly Ben’s Friends meeting, part of a national support network for hospitality workers navigating addiction and recovery.

It’s a reminder that the people who make our food and drinks bring their whole lives into the work, and that care shows up in the glass.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or use Lifeline Chat to connect with a trained counselor.

