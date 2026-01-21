© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
The Dish

Sober bartender reinvents zero‑proof cocktails

By Mercedes Mejia,
April Baer
Published January 21, 2026 at 4:38 PM EST
Max Schikora stands behind the bar at Echelon.
Mercedes Mejia
/
Michigan Public
Max Schikora stands behind the bar at Echelon.

Dry January has a way of opening up conversations about habits, health, and the role alcohol plays in our lives. That conversation is happening behind the bar, too.

This week on The Dish, we’re sharing a story that originally aired on Stateside from Michigan Public. Host April Baer sat down with Max Schikora, the bar manager at Echelon Kitchen and Bar in Ann Arbor. He's quietly redefining what a thoughtful, spirit-free cocktail can be.

Max is known for his creativity behind the bar, but he’s also sober. And that might seem impossible in an industry built around alcohol. Max talked about the pressures of bar culture, the turning point that led him toward sobriety, and how he’s learned to craft drinks with intention, balance, and no alcohol.

A deep garnet beet cocktail, topped with light foam and a simple lemon peel garnish.
Mercedes Mejia
A deep garnet beet cocktail, topped with light foam and a simple lemon peel garnish.

He also walked April through one of his favorite creations: a roasted beet cocktail that’s earthy, bright, and built from kitchen scraps that would otherwise be tossed. It’s a drink that captures his philosophy: nothing wasted, everything intentional.

Max’s story is also a window into a broader shift. More people in the service industry are choosing sobriety, and more restaurants are making space for them. At Echelon, Max helps lead a weekly Ben’s Friends meeting, part of a national support network for hospitality workers navigating addiction and recovery.

It’s a reminder that the people who make our food and drinks bring their whole lives into the work, and that care shows up in the glass.

You can listen to the full conversation with April Baer in this episode of The Dish.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or use Lifeline Chat to connect with a trained counselor.

Have a Michigan food story you think we should know about? We’d love to hear from you. Email us at TheDish@MichiganPublic.org, or head to our submission form.

Mercedes Mejia
Mercedes Mejia is senior producer for Stateside and also hosts The Dish podcast.
April Baer
April Baer is the host of Michigan Public's Stateside talk show.
