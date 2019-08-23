Stabenow on G7 summit: 'We have to have friends'

Michigan’s senior U.S. senator is concerned about what President Trump will do at this weekend’s G7 Summit.

The Group of Seven, or G7, includes the United States, Germany, Japan, Britain, France, Canada and Italy.

President Donald Trump and other leaders of the world's most industrialized nations will open their annual G7 summit in France by discussing the global economy.

Economists say global economic growth has slowed, amid fears that a recession may be on the horizon. But President Trump insists the U.S. economy is strong.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) says it’s important the president works with other G7 nations on the economy.

“To be successful in a global economy, we have to have friends. We have to have partners,” says Stabenow, “We need to have their support and we need to be working together in terms of our economy and national security. This is not something we do alone.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China sent the New York Stock Exchange tumbling on Friday.

Stocks sank after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies are "hereby ordered" to find an alternative to doing business with China following Beijing's latest tariff increase. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 500 points after the president made the announcement on Twitter.