Pres. Donald Trump kicks off busy final days of presidential campaign events in Michigan

“Who’s going to vote on Tuesday?”

President Donald Trump drew cheers from his supporters when he asked that question during a rally Friday in Oakland County.

The days are dwindling down until Tuesday’s presidential election.

And President Trump is planning on spending a significant part of those final hours of the campaign in Michigan.

On Friday, Trump’s supporters repeatedly cheered as he attacked his Democratic opponent Joe Biden during his afternoon rally at an airport in Waterford Township.

Trump bashed former Vice President Biden on trade and economic policy.

“Biden will eradicate the economy,” Trump told the crowd, claiming he’ll, “make the economy better than it’s ever been.”

In a written statement, the Biden campaign slapped back at the President, saying, "Michigan has been crushed by the President’s failed leadership, with an unemployment rate that has more than doubled since February, and manufacturing jobs down sharply."

At his rally, the President also promised to “eradicate” the coronavirus. Trump’s promise comes as cases of COVID-19 are surging again in Michigan and in many parts of the country.

“President Trump is only offering more lies and distractions — not a plan to get the virus under control or to create good-paying, middle-class jobs,” the Biden campaign responded in a written statement.

The presidential campaign heats up this weekend.

President Trump has three more campaign stops in Michigan scheduled between now and Election Day.

The president has stops planned in Macomb County, Traverse City and Grand Rapids.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is also campaigning in Michigan this weekend, and he’s bringing along some big names. Former President Barack Obama will be campaigning with Joe Biden in Flint and Detroit Saturday afternoon.

The Biden campaign has also added music legend Stevie Wonder to its Detroit stop.

[For more Michigan news right on your phone, subscribe to the Stateside podcast on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today]

Want to support reporting like this? Consider making a gift to Michigan Radio today.