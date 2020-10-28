Pence: "The road to victory goes right through Michigan"

Michigan’s place as a pivotal swing state in next Tuesday’s presidential election is clear, based on its frequency on the itineraries of the major presidential campaigns.

Vice President Mike Pence is the latest candidate to make Michigan a stop on the presidential campaign trail.

Speaking to supporters in Flint Wednesday night, Pence attacked Democratic nominee Joe Biden on trade and energy policy.

He touted the president’s economic record, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the trade deal that replaced NAFTA.

“Under President Donald Trump, we are always going to put American jobs and American workers first,” said Pence.

Most people who gathered to hear the Vice President speak on the tarmac at Flint’s Bishop International Airport wore face masks, though the tightly packed crowd was not exactly practicing social distancing.

During his speech, the Vice President also defended President Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19.

“We’re going to keep protecting the vulnerable. We’re going to keep saving lives,” said Pence. “And while Joe Biden is talking about shutting down our country, we are opening up America again.”

The New York Times reports more than 227,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S.

Pence said, "the road to victory goes right through Michigan."

The presidential campaign definitely does.

Two of President Trump’s children are campaigning in Michigan on Thursday, as is former Vice President Joe Biden’s wife Jill.

President Trump is scheduled to campaign in Oakland County on Friday. He just held a campaign rally in Lansing on Tuesday.

Joe Biden is scheduled to campaign in Michigan on Saturday. He’s scheduled to be joined by former President Barack Obama.

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