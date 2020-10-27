President Trump campaigns in Lansing a week from Election Day

President Donald Trump visited Michigan on Tuesday for the second time since he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

After waiting several hours in the cold and rain outside of an airplane hangar, a crowd of supporters got to see Trump.

The president made false claims about the auto industry and being Michigan man of the year, before attacking Governor Gretchen Whitmer. He avoided calls to imprison the governor but didn't condemn the crowd, as they chanted, "Lock her up."

“I don’t comment on that, because every time if I make just even a little bit of a nod, they say the president led them on," said Trump. "I don’t have to lead you on."

Trump called on Whitmer to reopen schools and the state. But most of the state is open, aside from a mask mandate and limits on crowd sizes, which the rally exceeded. School districts have also been allowed discretion on whether or not to bring kids back to school.

The president attacked his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, at one point pausing to watch a reel of clips criticizing Biden.

“Seven days from now we’re going to win the great state of Michigan, and we’re going to win four more years in the White House," Trump said.

Michigan is a busy crossroads during the final week of the presidential campaign. Biden is scheduled to be back in Michigan on Saturday.