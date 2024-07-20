Thousands show up in Grand Rapids for first Trump rally since assassination attempt

Thousands of Donald Trump supporters filled an arena in downtown Grand Rapids for the former president’s first public campaign rally since a failed assassination attempt at a rally last weekend in Pennsylvania.

It was also the first rally since Trump announced his running mate - Ohio Senator J.D. Vance.

“To my Ohio brethren, We gotta win Michigan, that’s the most important thing this election cycle,” Vance said to the crowd in Grand Rapids.

Attendees started lining up long before Trump’s scheduled speech at 5p.m. Lines stretched for blocks as a number of downtown streets were closed.

The Van Andel Arena, where the rally was held, has an official capacity of more than 12,000. Trump supporters filled the seats into the upper decks, as well as filling the floor of the arena, where folding chairs had been set up.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the great state of Michigan with thousands and thousands and I mean lots of thousands up here,” Trump said shortly after coming on stage. “This is a hell of an arena.”

In the immediate aftermath of the attempt on Trump’s life, there were calls to tone down the rhetoric and focus on unity across the political spectrum. But in Grand Rapids, Trump sounded a lot like he usually does. He repeatedly called President Biden “stupid” and said the country would suffer if he doesn’t win in November.

“And when we turn it, our country’s going to be great again, and if we don’t turn it, our country is finished," Trump said of the election. "You know it. I know it, and everybody knows it.”

Trump promised he would help rebuild the U.S. auto industry by imposing steep tariffs on vehicles built outside the U.S.

At one point he called a man up to the stage who wore a shirt that read "Autoworkers for Trump 2024."

"I like this guy. He's a serious union guy," Trump said.

"I'm glad to see you," said the man, who later said his name is Brian Pennebecker.

Pennebecker said he recently retired from a Ford plant.

Federal data show the number of Michigan manufacturing jobs remained mostly flat during Trump’s four years in office, after years of growing during the Obama presidency. The total number of manufacturing jobs in the state remains well below where it was in the early 2000s.

Also at the rally, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Sandy Pensler announced he’s ceasing his campaign to represent Michigan in the Senate. He said he’ll endorse Mike Rogers, a Republican Senate candidate who Trump is also endorsing.

