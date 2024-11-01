© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Early voting in Michigan wraps up Sunday

MPRN | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published November 1, 2024 at 8:54 PM EDT
A white sandwich board sign rests on the concrete outside a building. On the sign is an illustration of an American flag, waving. The sign says VOTE EARLY HERE TODAY in blue letters, and 9a - 5p underneath
Dustin Dwyer
/
Michigan Public
More than two and a half people have already voted in Michigan. For those yet to head to the polls, there may be more election challengers when you get there, but they're not allowed to talk to voters.

Michigan’s early in-person voting period wraps up Sunday. The Michigan Secretary of State reports that, as of Friday morning, nearly 2.6 million people have already voted in person or using an absentee ballot.

Angela Benander with the Michigan Secretary of State’s office said more than a third of registered voters have taken advantage of early voting. This is the first year early in-person voting has been available. Benander says this is the third statewide election this year, so it’s becoming more familiar to people.

“It’s been really great to see Michigan voters embracing this new option and looking forward to being able to offer it in future elections to come,” she told Michigan Public Radio.

Benander said people will still be able to drop off absentee ballots at clerks’ offices or drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. She says this close to Election Day her office is advising people against sending absentee ballots in the mail. And, of course, in-person voting resumes on Election Day.

The state requires every local government to have at least one designated early voting site.

‘Some are doing it in conjunction with other jurisdictions,” Benander said. “It may not be the same as your regular Election Day polling place,” she said. “But statewide early voting sites will be open this Saturday, November 2, and Sunday, November 3.”

People can find out more about early voting, including where to vote, here.
Tags
Politics & Government Election 2024Early Voting
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta | MPRN
