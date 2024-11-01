Early voting in Michigan wraps up Sunday

Michigan’s early in-person voting period wraps up Sunday. The Michigan Secretary of State reports that, as of Friday morning, nearly 2.6 million people have already voted in person or using an absentee ballot.

Angela Benander with the Michigan Secretary of State’s office said more than a third of registered voters have taken advantage of early voting. This is the first year early in-person voting has been available. Benander says this is the third statewide election this year, so it’s becoming more familiar to people.

“It’s been really great to see Michigan voters embracing this new option and looking forward to being able to offer it in future elections to come,” she told Michigan Public Radio.

Benander said people will still be able to drop off absentee ballots at clerks’ offices or drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. She says this close to Election Day her office is advising people against sending absentee ballots in the mail. And, of course, in-person voting resumes on Election Day.

The state requires every local government to have at least one designated early voting site.

‘Some are doing it in conjunction with other jurisdictions,” Benander said. “It may not be the same as your regular Election Day polling place,” she said. “But statewide early voting sites will be open this Saturday, November 2, and Sunday, November 3.”

People can find out more about early voting, including where to vote, here.