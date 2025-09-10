Democrat Adam Hollier pulls out of Detroit congressional race, jumps into Secretary of State race

One candidate’s decision has shaken up two Democratic primary races in 2026.

Adam Hollier announced Wednesday that he is dropping his bid for Michigan’s 13th congressional district seat. Instead, he’s now running for the Democratic nomination for Secretary of State next year.

“Our fundamental rights are under attack like never before. Donald Trump and his MAGA allies have put everything from free and fair elections to the right to vote on the chopping block,” said Hollier in a written statement.

Hollier, a former state senator, previously ran for the Detroit congressional seat in 2022 and 2024. Both times Shri Thanedar won the Democratic nomination and the seat.

Thanedar is a businessman who has often had conflicts with other Democrats.

Hollier’s departure now leaves Thanedar and State Representative Donavan McKinney, UAW member Shelby Campbell and Nazmul Hassan as the only Democrats running for the seat.

McKinney released a statement after Hollier’s announcement claiming “front runner” status in the congressional race.

“I’m running because our community deserves to be able to sleep at night knowing they have a representative in Congress who truly knows their struggles and fights for them every single day,” said McKinney.

Thanedar has not yet issued a statement on Hollier’s departure from the race.

Meanwhile, state Democrats have a growing field of candidates to choose from to replace outgoing Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Adam Hollier joins Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum and Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie in the race.

The winner of that race will be chosen at the state party convention next year.