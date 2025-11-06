Mike Bouchard (not that Mike Bouchard), enters 10th congressional district race

The son of Oakland County sheriff Mike Bouchard is running for Congress.

The younger Mike Bouchard is a military veteran. He graduated from Michigan State University’s ROTC program, and was a member of both the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions who has served in Iraq and along the southern border.

“I’ve worn the uniform of our nation and faced America’s enemies abroad,” said Bouchard in a written statement, “Now I’m ready to fight for our people here at home — to keep our families safe, our jobs local, and help make our country strong again.”

Bouchard says his campaign will focus on restoring safety and security, rebuilding Michigan manufacturing, and defending those who serve.

He hopes to succeed Republican congressman John James, who also touted his military background to win the suburban Detroit congressional seat. James is leaving the seat to run for Michigan governor.

The upcoming vacancy has attracted many Democrats and Republicans interested in running for the pivotal congressional seat.