Hundreds turn out for No Kings rally at Capitol focused on early voting

Updated Oct. 17, 2026, at 3:53 p.m.

Thousands turned out to the Michigan Capitol Saturday for a No Kings rally and march focused on early voting.

The Lansing gathering was one of more than 50 events taking place throughout the state for the fourth round of No Kings events.

Janet Shepler attended all four No Kings rallies. She said she's glad organizers are channeling their efforts into action.

"This feels different," Shepler said. "This feels more directed towards what's coming up, not just a general protest."

The event was billed as non-partisan, even as many attendees held signs criticizing President Donald Trump.

Cheryl VanDeKerkhove, who helped organize the rally, said that's partially a result of the nonprofit groups who were sponsoring the rally.

VanDeKerkhove said she understands the frustration from some Democrats that candidates for office, who could benefit from an attention boost at a critical point in the election, were not invited to speak.

But VanDeKerkhove said participants "had some good information we shared and some good fun in the process of it."

She said she was surprised at the turnout, since many of the most politically engaged people are canvassing for campaigns at this time of year.

Shepler said just being visible and present with others gave her hope.

"You see so much that's negative in the press, and there's so many good people doing really good things," Shepler said. "This is America, and there are a lot more of us than the crazies."

The event at the Capitol featured music from the MI Vote Strummers and information about how to respond to any challenges at polling locations on Election Day before participants marched around Capitol Square.

In Owosso, several groups showed up carrying signs only to discover there was no rally. Instead, volunteers offered to help people register to vote.

That event was taking place in front of Curwood Castle – where, Oakland County resident Janet Robers notes, no kings reside.

"We were founded on a country that was trying to get rid of a king, and now we have, basically, someone that sees himself as a king," Roberts said. "So, it's interesting on our 250th anniversary that we're fighting this battle again."

Copyright 2026 WKAR Public Media