Nearly one million Michiganders have already voted more than a week before election day

Michigan’s 2026 election is closing in on a milestone.

986,189, or 13.3% of active registered Michigan voters have already cast ballots, according to the Michigan Secretary of State office.

983,101 have voted by absentee ballot.

3,088 have voted early in-person.

But early in-person voting is ramping up this weekend.

As the momentum builds toward November 3, the Democratic and Republican parties are bringing in the big guns.

Former President Barack Obama will be in Detroit Saturday to rally Democrats.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will lend his stature to Republican candidates Sunday in Port Huron.

There are many high profile races and questions on the ballot.

But nationally, it’s the race to fill Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat that’s getting most of the attention.

Democratic nominee Abdul El Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers are locked in a tight race that many determine which party holds control of the U.S. Senate.