Why Detroit voters are a key focus in Michigan's Senate race

Detroit has long been a Democratic stronghold. But as Michigan's U.S. Senate race enters its final stretch, both campaigns are putting in significant effort in the city, hoping to boost turnout and persuade undecided voters.

Former President Barack Obama is set to campaign in Detroit this weekend for Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who faces Republican Mike Rogers in a hard-fought race.

On Stateside, Michigan Public Radio Network Capitol Correspondent Colin Jackson said the question isn't whether Detroit will vote Democratic. Instead, it's more about small shifts in voter support and turnout.

"We're not on the precipice of any big change," Jackson said. "But in a tight race, any chipping away at a base can make a difference."

El-Sayed is a familiar name in some Detroit circles. He served as Detroit's health director and later led public health efforts in Wayne County. But Jackson said that experience doesn't necessarily translate into broad voter recognition.

"The public health official of your city or your county is not the most public official you think about," he said. "Most people can't name their state representative or state senator, and those people are on the ballot."

El-Sayed's campaign has centered on the slogan "money out of politics, money in your pocket," as well as support for policies such as Medicare for All. Jackson said those themes appear to appeal to many voters, particularly younger voters looking for change.

"When I talk to people around Wayne State, a lot of the folks seem like they're receptive, especially among the college community who just want to see change in politics," he said.

Still, polling suggests some hesitation among Black voters, even as large majorities continue to favor Democratic control of the Senate. Jackson pointed to several possible explanations, including Republican attacks attempting to tie El-Sayed to socialism, and enduring tensions between Detroit's Black and Arab American communities.

"There has been some historic tension, especially in Detroit, between the Black community and its Arab American community," Jackson said. "I think there's a danger for some folks to tie El-Sayed to that broader tension."

Meanwhile, Republicans are continuing efforts to broaden their reach in the city. Rogers recently opened a campaign office on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion, a highly visible commercial corridor on the city's northwest side.

"It's not often you see Republicans putting office resources in the city," Jackson said. "I think that's a statement."

As always, turnout remains one of the biggest variables. Jackson said interest and involvement, notably among younger Black voters, could play an outsized role in affecting the outcome.

"It's about finding ways to reach folks in ways where they understand how an election affects their life," he said.

Obama's visit comes as early voting gets underway in Michigan. President Donald Trump is also expected to campaign in the state this weekend. Jackson said the overlapping visits highlight Michigan's importance in national politics.

"I think this more speaks to the importance of Michigan and the importance of turning out the vote than it does showing that Democrats could be in trouble," Jackson said.

Listen to the full conversation above.