Six hospitalized after toxic chemical released from fighter jet crash in Northern Michigan

More than 30 people were treated for contamination from a toxic chemical called hydrazine, and six of them were hospitalized after an F-16 fighter jet from the Texas Air National Guard crashed in Grand Traverse County, officials said Friday.

Munson Medical Center said the majority of those who were treated were first responders and are in stable condition.

Military officials said the plane was on a routine training mission. The pilot ejected safely and was also treated at Munson.

According to the Associated Press, another pilot can be heard talking with air traffic controllers saying that his wingman hit a bird and then crashed. Military officials have not confirmed these details.

Witnesses at the scene told WCMU black smoke was "billowing out of all of the pieces of the plane" after it crashed. The pilot is in stable condition, according to the Michigan State Police.

Munson Healthcare warned that those within a mile of the crash site near County Road 633 and Blair Townhall Road may have been exposed to the toxic materials.

The Grand Traverse County Emergency Department briefly ordered an evacuation of the area after the crash, which has since been rescinded.

"Some first responders and community members were exposed to a hazardous chemical called hydrazine," Munson Healthcare wrote in a statement.

According to the U.S. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, hydrazine is a chemical used in some propellants that can cause symptoms such as shortness of breath, vomiting, and nerve inflammation.

The compound "could irritate mucous membranes, either your eyes, your nose, your mouth or throat, but most importantly, the lungs," said Munson Healthcare's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Santangelo. "In serious cases, it can cause trouble breathing and fluid in the lungs that can be fatal."

The Toxic Substances and Disease Registry says those who have been exposed may have an increased risk of cancer, but that the "cancer-causing effects of hydrazines have not been well studied in people."

Santangelo said that Munson Healthcare will be working with the local public health department to understand the long-term risks of chemicals released from the crash.

Munson said anyone affected by the crash can come in to any of its centers to be examined.

"Anybody who was within one mile of the crash that is experiencing any symptoms such as wheezing or trouble breathing or respiratory symptoms should come in and can be evaluated," said Munson Healthcare's Chief Communication Officer Megan Brown.

"If you were within one mile of the crash and are asymptomatic at this time, we ask folks to just keep track and monitor their symptoms over the next couple days," Brown said.

Military and transportation officials said the plane crash is under investigation.

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