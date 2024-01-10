© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published January 10, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST

On today's episode of Stateside, we heard from Michigan Public's new general manager Wendy Turner about the station's rebrand and what she aims to do in her position. Then, the founder of a community-supported agricultural system based in Ann Arbor talked to us about the importance of shopping local. Plus, the MichMash podcast from WDET is teaming up with Gongwer News Service to help you make sense of what is sure to be a wild election year.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Wendy Turner, general manager at Michigan Public
  • Ryan Poe, founder and operator of The Hungry Locavore
  • Zach Gorchow, editor and publisher at Gongwer News Service
  • Cheyna Roth, host of MichMash from WDET
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
