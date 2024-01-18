© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published January 18, 2024 at 3:44 PM EST

On today's show, we talked to Richard Rood about Michigan's recent cold snaps, the overall warmer winter season this year and how that affects ice cover on lakes. Then Bonnie Jo Campbell joined us to talk about her new book The Waters, a novel set in the wetlands of West Michigan. Plus, Brian Steglitz and Professor Bill Schuster told us about the ongoing, toxic "Gelman Plume" underneath Ann Arbor. They shared its history, what's being done to clean it up, the importance of being placed on the Federal superfund list and how action must take place before the underground plume reaches the Huron River (Ann Arbor's main water source).

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Richard Rood, professor emeritus of Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering at the University of Michigan and co-investigator of the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessment Center
  • Bonnie Jo Campbell, author of The Waters and finalist for The National Book Award
  • Brian Steglitz, Public Services Area Administrator for the City of Ann Arbor
  • Bill Schuster, Chair, of the Dept. of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Wayne State
Stateside michigan booksMichigan Public Readsclimate changewintergelman sciencesenvironmental protection agency
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
