Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024

On today's show, we talked to Richard Rood about Michigan's recent cold snaps, the overall warmer winter season this year and how that affects ice cover on lakes. Then Bonnie Jo Campbell joined us to talk about her new book The Waters, a novel set in the wetlands of West Michigan. Plus, Brian Steglitz and Professor Bill Schuster told us about the ongoing, toxic "Gelman Plume" underneath Ann Arbor. They shared its history, what's being done to clean it up, the importance of being placed on the Federal superfund list and how action must take place before the underground plume reaches the Huron River (Ann Arbor's main water source).

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

