Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024

Today on Stateside, we covered the state of automotive no-fault insurance reform bills in the state Senate, and what survivors are doing to fight for care that was taken away by Michigan's latest auto no-fault law. Next, we discussed the legislature's response to Representative Josh Schriver's sharing of a racist social media post last week. Because of his actions, the representative has lost his staff and committee assignment. Also in Lansing, several gun safety measures became law today. These measures are being enacted one year after the shooting at Michigan State University, in which three students were killed. We heard about the details of these laws and potential legal challenges to come. Then, the author of a speculative fiction novel that imagines a world where the French never ceded Detroit joined us to talk about the details of this alternate world. Concluding today's show, we spoke with nonagenarian Nora Mendoza, who recently won the Kresge Eminent Artist Award, about her work. Through her paintings and engagements, Mendoza aims to bring greater appreciation and understanding of Chicano and Indigenous cultures.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

