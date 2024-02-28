© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published February 28, 2024 at 4:00 PM EST

On today's Stateside, we broke down the results of Tuesday's primary election. Then, the co-founders of a forthcoming birth center in Detroit discussed the kind of care and support they hope to provide Black women in the community. Plus, we looked back on the story of a publisher and civil rights activist who fought to ensure equitable hiring practices for Black Detroiters.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Colin Jackson, capitol reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Leseliey Welch, co-founder and CEO, Birth Detroit
  • Charl'y Snow, co-founder & chief clinical officer, Birth Detroit
  • Ken Coleman, author, former host of the Black American Journal, senior reporter for Michigan Advance
Stateside Election 2024Electionsprimary electionprimary resultsdemocratic primarypresidential primarymichigan primarybirth ratespregnancyblack womenDetroitcivil rightscivil rights movementlabor rightsactivists
