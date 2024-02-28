Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024
On today's Stateside, we broke down the results of Tuesday's primary election. Then, the co-founders of a forthcoming birth center in Detroit discussed the kind of care and support they hope to provide Black women in the community. Plus, we looked back on the story of a publisher and civil rights activist who fought to ensure equitable hiring practices for Black Detroiters.
GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent, Michigan Public Radio Network
- Colin Jackson, capitol reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network
- Leseliey Welch, co-founder and CEO, Birth Detroit
- Charl'y Snow, co-founder & chief clinical officer, Birth Detroit
- Ken Coleman, author, former host of the Black American Journal, senior reporter for Michigan Advance