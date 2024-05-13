© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, May 13, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 13, 2024 at 3:37 PM EDT

On this Monday edition of Stateside, we received an update on the cyber attack on Ascension health. It's Michigan hospitals had to improvise to give treatment last week. Then, we learned how you can, once again, greet arriving passengers at the gate at Detroit Metro Airport. After that, Michigan native and film director dished on his first feature length horror film "New Life." We finished the show talking with an MSU professor about how the media reports on campus protests affects how we interpret them.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kate Wells, Michigan Public's health reporter
  • Katheryne Friske, Michigan Public's Weekend Morning Edition Host
  • John Rosman, native Michigander, director of "New Life" horror film
  • Danielle K. Brown, 1855 Professor of Community and Urban Journalism at Michigan State University
Tags
Stateside Ascensionhackingcyber securitycyber attackcybersecuritycyberbullyingdetroit metro airportTSAcinemafilmmoviemoviesscary storiesmediamass medianews mediaMedia Ethicsstudentsstudent protestscollege studentsdivestmentgazaisraelpalestine
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content