Stateside: Monday, May 13, 2024

On this Monday edition of Stateside, we received an update on the cyber attack on Ascension health. It's Michigan hospitals had to improvise to give treatment last week. Then, we learned how you can, once again, greet arriving passengers at the gate at Detroit Metro Airport. After that, Michigan native and film director dished on his first feature length horror film "New Life." We finished the show talking with an MSU professor about how the media reports on campus protests affects how we interpret them.

