© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, May 23, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 23, 2024 at 5:38 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we heard how the electric car and emerging battery sector is affecting Michigan's copper industry. Then, we learned how policymakers are looking to nuclear energy as a carbon-cutting measure. New owners of the mothballed Palisades nuclear plant along Lake Michigan are trying to restart it. Then, we were introduced to a Detroit podcaster and discussed her audio series called Black Her Stories.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Adam Simon, professor of Earth & Environmental Sciences at the University of Michigan
  • Garret Ellison, environment, natural resources, and the Great Lakes reporter for MLive
  • Sheri McWhirter, climate reporter for MLive
  • Michaela Ayers, host of the Black Her Stories podcast
Tags
Stateside copperlead and copper rulesupply chainsminingminecopper minenuclearnuclear sciencenuclear wastenuclear powernuclear energynuclear waste storagePalisades Nuclear Plantpower plantclimate changeclean energycarboncarbon emissionscarbon neutralityhistoryBlack history
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content