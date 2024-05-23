Stateside: Thursday, May 23, 2024
On this episode of Stateside, we heard how the electric car and emerging battery sector is affecting Michigan's copper industry. Then, we learned how policymakers are looking to nuclear energy as a carbon-cutting measure. New owners of the mothballed Palisades nuclear plant along Lake Michigan are trying to restart it. Then, we were introduced to a Detroit podcaster and discussed her audio series called Black Her Stories.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Adam Simon, professor of Earth & Environmental Sciences at the University of Michigan
- Garret Ellison, environment, natural resources, and the Great Lakes reporter for MLive
- Sheri McWhirter, climate reporter for MLive
- Michaela Ayers, host of the Black Her Stories podcast