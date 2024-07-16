Stateside: Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Today on Stateside, we opened with Doug Tribou's discussion with Matt Flechter, market development recycling specialist with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, for a look at changes in Michigan's recycling system and what consumers can do to be aware and informed.

Then, Matt Grossman, Director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, joined Stateside to discuss the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Michigan's delegates, and what shifts we might anticipate in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of former President Trump. After that, we learned about new law which stops Home Owner Associations from banning rooftop solar panels.

Finally, Davy Rothbart has been collecting objects, doodles, poems, lists, and all manner of lost notes and discarded birthday cards for FOUND Magazine. Recently, Davy has moved the magazine to a docu-series. We spoke with Davy about taking FOUND on the road for the series' production and live shows.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

