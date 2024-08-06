Stateside: Tuesday, Aug 6, 2024

In today's edition of Stateside, Tom Nichols, staff writer at The Atlantic, helped us break down the recent prisoner exchange between the United States, Russia, Belarus, and Germany. While the return of citizens like Michigander Paul Whelan and journalist Evan Gershkovich is cause for celebration, their initial incarceration remains specious at best. With decades of experience as a professor of national security affairs at the US Naval War College, Tom guided us through the exchange and explained how the Kremlin keeps winning with what he called "hostage-taking."

Then, the founder of the Sphinx Organization, Aaron P. Dworkin, joined the show alongside the recent release of his book, Lessons in Gratitude: A Memoir on Race, the Arts, and Mental Health. The book details Aaron's history as a transracial adoptee, finding and meeting his birth family, and falling in love and being loved by music.

Finally, Beaver Island's State Wildlife Research Area is now an international dark sky sanctuary. Cynthia Hector Johnson joined the show to teach us more about the sanctuary and Beaver Island's Dark Sky Week, which began on August 4th and will last through the 12th.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S EPISODE:

