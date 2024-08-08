Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024

In today's edition of Stateside, a conversation about how many uncommitted and undecided Michiganders are feeling leading up to this year’s presidential election.

Then, the Ukrainian American Archives and Museum has recently opened a new exhibit demonstrating how some in the Ukrainian population are embracing tattoos as a symbol of expression and their national identity.

And, we sat down with award-winning short fiction writer, C.J. Spataro about the release of her new speculative fiction novel, More Strange Than True, a book for those who love dogs, Shakesphere, and magic.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

