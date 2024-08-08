Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024
In today's edition of Stateside, a conversation about how many uncommitted and undecided Michiganders are feeling leading up to this year’s presidential election.
Then, the Ukrainian American Archives and Museum has recently opened a new exhibit demonstrating how some in the Ukrainian population are embracing tattoos as a symbol of expression and their national identity.
And, we sat down with award-winning short fiction writer, C.J. Spataro about the release of her new speculative fiction novel, More Strange Than True, a book for those who love dogs, Shakesphere, and magic.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Dante Chinni, Director of the American Communities Project at Michigan State University.
- Olga Liskiwskyi, executive director of the Ukrainian American Archives and Museum
- Roman Wonsul, Ukrainian American
- Sofia Kuczer, first generation Ukrainian American
- Veronica Rogalla, Ukrainian American
- C.J. Spataro, award-winning short fiction writer