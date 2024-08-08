© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published August 8, 2024 at 3:54 PM EDT

In today's edition of Stateside, a conversation about how many uncommitted and undecided Michiganders are feeling leading up to this year’s presidential election.

Then, the Ukrainian American Archives and Museum has recently opened a new exhibit demonstrating how some in the Ukrainian population are embracing tattoos as a symbol of expression and their national identity.

And, we sat down with award-winning short fiction writer, C.J. Spataro about the release of her new speculative fiction novel, More Strange Than True, a book for those who love dogs, Shakesphere, and magic.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dante Chinni, Director of the American Communities Project at Michigan State University.
  • Olga Liskiwskyi, executive director of the Ukrainian American Archives and Museum
  • Roman Wonsul, Ukrainian American
  • Sofia Kuczer, first generation Ukrainian American
  • Veronica Rogalla, Ukrainian American
  • C.J. Spataro, award-winning short fiction writer
Stateside Election 2024presidental electionpresidential candidatesdemocratic candidatesRepublican CandidatesvotersukrainetattooidentitymuseumauthornovelShakespearepublishing
