Stateside: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Today on Stateside, we talked to Daniil Manaenkov, U.S. forecasting specialist at the Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics, about what exactly is going on with the economy. Is it good? Is it bad? It's definitely complicated.

After that, author Steven Mack Jones discusses his book set in Southwest Detroit Deus X, his inspiration behind the characters and his main character's hurdles in solving the mystery.

Later, Michigan Public's Zoe Clark shared her conversation with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on the city's bankruptcy, what will happen to the Renaissance building and his relationship with President Joe Biden.

We closed the show with Rachel Clark, education specialist with the Archives of Michigan, and how it took three railroad companies and three banks to save Michigan from bankruptcy in the early 1900s.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

