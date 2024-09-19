Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024
Today on Stateside, environmental activists and residents are pushing for air quality monitors in some of Southwest Detroit's most polluted neighborhoods. We checked in on their progress. We also revisit a conversation with the late Greg Harden, a mentor to some of University of Michigan's top athletes. Harden, who was beloved by the UM athletics community, passed away last week. He was 75 years old.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Raquel Garcia, executive director of Southwest Detroit Environmental Vision
- Greg Harden, former executive associate athletic director for Student Athlete Health & Welfare at the University of Michigan.