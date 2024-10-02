Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024

On this edition of Stateside, we discussed the wide range of emotions being felt by Michiganders who have family and loved ones in Lebanon following the mounting deaths caused by the recent Israeli invasion.

Then, we discussed how conservatives have long used anti-immigrant rhetoric to advance their political aims. After that, we learned about a new program designed to reintroduce sturgeon in lakes and rivers across Michigan.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

