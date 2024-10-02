Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024

© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
On this edition of Stateside, we discussed the wide range of emotions being felt by Michiganders who have family and loved ones in Lebanon following the mounting deaths caused by the recent Israeli invasion.

Then, we discussed how conservatives have long used anti-immigrant rhetoric to advance their political aims. After that, we learned about a new program designed to reintroduce sturgeon in lakes and rivers across Michigan.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Razi Jafri, journalist and documentary film maker
  • Vince Hutchings, professor of political science and Afroamerican and African studies at the University of Michigan
  • Ellie Katz, environmental reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
Stateside LebanonisraelArab AmericansMichigan MuslimsDetroit Muslim communityPoliticspolitics of languagepolitical rhetoricstate politicspalestineimmigrantimmigrantsimmigration enforcement
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
