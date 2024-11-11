Stateside: Monday, Nov. 11, 2024

Today, we talked to Oxford native and gun control advocate Aubrey Greenfield about how a second Trump presidency may affect her advocacy, communicating across the divide and Gen Z that voted for Trump.

Then, Thomas Werner, professor of genetics and developmental biology at Michigan Tech, discussed a thought-to-be-extinct fruit fly he found in the Upper Peninsula, the different types of fruit flies and how to identify them.

After, we listened to Stateside producer Ronia Cabensag and her venture to Traverse City for the Bell's Iceman Cometh Challenge: a mountain bike race with a party at the end.

Later, Stephen Henderson, host of Created Equal on WDET, breaks down what the Democratic Party is today, why the party's loss wasn't as surprising for female Black voters and the feeling that Kamala Harris missed the mark on acknowledging their identities.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

