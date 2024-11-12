Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024

On today’s Stateside, with a national focus on creating a shift to clean energy technology and electric vehicles, there has been an increased need for metals like nickel and copper. In Michigan, there is a decades-long history of mining in the Upper Peninsula. Environmental reporter for Bridge Michigan, Kelly House, talked to us about the revival of mining there and residents' conflicted feelings about what it means for the region.

Then, Detroit-based poet, teacher, and visual artist Brittany Rogers talked with Stateside about her new book. Titled Good Dress, the book explores Black womanhood, class, and matrilineage.

Lastly, Andrea Bitely is a Republican strategist and the senior director at the Truscott Rossman public relations firm in Lansing. She talked to us about how the Republican party has been shifting, and why moderate voters like her feel out of place in both major parties right now.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

