Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Nov. 18. 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published November 18, 2024 at 4:36 PM EST

Today, we talked to Gary Wolfram, a professor of economics and public policy at Hillsdale College, about economic policies proposed by the president-elect, the support those policies might have in Congress and Trump's relationship with the Federal Reserve.

Then, Ari Sussman, whiskey maker at Consolidated Rye and Whiskey, and Eric Olson, Michigan State University associate professor and expert in plant genetics, about rye seeds they are trying to rejuvenate after they were left on a shipwrecked vessel.

After that, we listened to The Atlas Obscura Podcast where a young boy gets trapped 12 feet in a sand dune. Michigan Public's Lester Graham explored the different strategies Michigan and Ohio are using to reduce the nutrient pollution in Lake Erie.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Gary Wolfram, a professor of economics and public policy at Hillsdale College
  • Ari Sussman, whiskey maker at Consolidated Rye and Whiskey
  • Eric Olson, Michigan State University associate professor and expert in plant genetics
  • Dylan Thuras, host of The Atlas Obscura Podcast
  • Lester Graham, reporter for Michigan Public
