Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024

In today’s episode of Stateside, in 2020, republican electors chosen by Trump were blocked from entering the Capitol by Michigan state Capitol police to cast their votes. However, the certificate they signed falsely claimed then-President Trump as the winner of the 2020 election in Michigan. Now, after one presidential cycle, six of the sixteen named “fake electors” have been re-nominated to be GOP electors again.

Then, it has been more than a decade since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that automatically sentencing people 18 years and younger to life without the possibility of parole is a cruel and unusual punishment. However, the process to resentence these individuals is a slow-moving process, but freedom is not guaranteed. Michigan's Public's Adam Yahya Rayes explained the process.

Lastly, we heard a conversation with Kalvin Hartwig, a filmmaker and voice actor, about the part that he is playing in bringing Anishinaabemowin, the Indigenous language of Michigan, into the world of Star Wars through dubbing.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

