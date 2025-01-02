Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 2, 2024

Today, Michigan Public's Zoe Clark spoke with Dan Kildee, the outgoing representative from Flint, about his dozen years in office and what may lie ahead for this new Congress. His successor, Kristen McDonald Rivet, will take office with the 119th Congress tomorrow.

Then, April Campbell, Ann Arbor resident and birding enthusiast, told us about the types of winter fowl that aren't in Michigan during the summer, such as certain ducks and geese, and where you can find them.

After, we listened to an episode from the podcast The Best Advice Show, where Jenny Lee, the executive director of Allied Media Projects, discussed how her Tupperware impacts her and other tips on releasing stress at the end of the day.

Later, Michigan Public's Doug Tribou shared his conversation with Michigan Supreme Court Justice David Viviano where they talked about his father's influence on his career choices, the justice's impact on the court system and cases that stood out to him during his career.

We concluded the show with Michigan Public's Tyler Scott and his conversation Betty Aldworth, director of communications & post-prohibition strategy at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, about a new study on the effects of marijuana on those that have PTSD.

